Balochistan govt sets Cattle Market for Eid ul-Azha 2025

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, May 29 (APP):In preparation for Eid ul-Azha, the Balochistan government has announced the establishment of an official sacrificial animal market and set a standardized price of Rs 1,065 per kilogram for goats and sheep.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Director General Livestock, Dr. Farooq Tareen, under the directive of Secretary of Livestock and Dairy Development, Tayyab Lehri.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Director General Farms Dr. Abdul Samad Khan Kharoti, Director General Research & Supplies Dr. Shehzad Ahmad, Director Extension Services & Breed Improvement Dr. Muhammad Naeem Baloch, Superintendent Government Poultry Farm Quetta Dr. Syed Ahmed, Director Headquarters Animal Health Dr. Javed Ali, Veterinary Officer Dr. Syed Haseeb Shah, Planning Director Quetta, and Marketing Officer Suhail Khan, among others.

The meeting approved the establishment of sacrificial animal market at the government Poultry Farm located on Brewery Road, Quetta. The market will officially open by Monday, June 2, 2025.

The meeting also fixed the official rate of Rs 1,065 per kilogram for sheep and goats to ensure fairness and uniform prices for both buyers and sellers.

In the meeting Dr. Faqeer Muhammad, Senior Director of Extension Services & Breed Improvement, was tasked with ensuring that livestock farmers traveling from distant regions face no inconvenience during the market period.

The Director General Livestock urged the public to cooperate with the Livestock Department in the Congo virus spray campaign, launched to safeguard public health amid concerns about the spread of infectious diseases.

The Metropolitan Corporation was requested to ensure proper sanitation and the availability of drinking water at the official cattle market.

The District Livestock Officer Quetta was given special instructions to oversee and ensure thorough Congo virus spraying in all temporary and permanent livestock markets in the city, so that citizens have access to healthy and disease-free animals.

Dr. Farooq Tareen expressed his gratitude to all attending officers for their cooperation and dedication to public service during the upcoming Eid season.