Balochistan govt promotes 1,269 doctors to next grade

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 08 (APP): The Balochistan government has promoted 1,269 doctors to the next grade, marking a significant milestone in the province’s healthcare reforms.

The decision is being widely hailed as a breakthrough in addressing long-standing grievances within the medical community.

Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar announced that the promotions were carried out under a Special Departmental Promotion Board, convened on the directives of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and chaired by Chief Secretary Balochistan.

The board relaxed the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) criteria to expedite the process, ensuring transparency and fairness throughout.

“This is a historic step that resolves promotion cases pending for years,” said Minister Kakar. “It not only uplifts the morale of our medical professionals but also opens the door for fresh recruitment, which is essential for strengthening healthcare delivery across the province.”

The board promoted 48 doctors to Grade 20, 58 doctors to Grade 19 and 41 doctors promoted to Grade 18.

In the general cadre as many as 627 Medical Officers promoted to Senior Medical Officers, 150 Lady Medical Officers promoted to Senior Lady Medical Officers, 37 Dental Surgeons promoted to Senior Dental Surgeons and

134 doctors promoted to Chief Medical Officers.

Minister Bakht Kakar also confirmed that nurses in the Health Department have received promotions, and recruitment for vacant posts will begin promptly. This move is expected to alleviate the shortage of medical staff in remote and underserved areas.

He emphasizing that the initiative reflects Chief Minister Bugti’s reform-driven vision and the government’s commitment to delivering transparent, efficient, and people-centric healthcare services to the citizens of Balochistan.