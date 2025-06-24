Balochistan govt orders investigation into Quetta Bus fire tragedy

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jun 24 (APP):The Balochistan government on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident of a passenger bus catching fire on the Western Bypass in Quetta.

In a statement spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate accident.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” said Rind. “All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the best possible treatment and facilities for those injured in the fire,” he added.

The spokesperson confirmed that an official investigation has already been launched to determine the cause of the fire. “A thorough inquiry is underway, and once it is completed, strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” Shahid Rind said. The Balochistan government has pledged full support to the families affected by the tragedy.