Balochistan govt orders crackdown on unlicensed child nurseries sfter shocking incident

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jan 10 (APP):The Balochistan government has announced a strict crackdown on unlicensed and substandard child nurseries across the province, aiming to ensure child safety and restore parents’ trust.

Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar made the announcement after taking notice of a serious incident involving the alleged exchange of a child at a private nursery in Quetta.

Calling the matter “highly sensitive,” he ordered a high-level investigation to uncover the facts and fix responsibility.

According to the health minister, the case has been handed over to the Balochistan Healthcare Commission to ensure a transparent, impartial, and professional inquiry.

He further directed that DNA testing be conducted to confirm the child’s identity and establish all facts beyond doubt, so that justice can be delivered to the affected family and no ambiguity remains.

Bakht Muhammad Kakar made it clear that the provincial government will strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy against unregistered and non-compliant child nurseries. He stressed that any negligence related to child protection will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and those responsible for undermining parents’ trust will face indiscriminate legal action.

The health minister also instructed authorities to carry out a comprehensive inspection of all child nurseries across the province and to expedite the licensing process. He said only those institutions that fully meet the prescribed standards and legal requirements will be allowed to continue operations.

Warning nursery owners, Bakht Muhammad Kakar added that strict legal action will be taken against those found violating laws and regulations, adding that no leniency will be shown in matters concerning the safety and welfare of children.