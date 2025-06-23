Balochistan govt opens doors to Oxford,  Harvard for local youth

- Advertisement -

JACOBABAD, Jun 23 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has said that the government is opening the doors of top global universities, including Oxford and Harvard, to empower them through education while terrorists are attempting to turn the youth of Balochistan into suicide bombers.

Speaking to the media on Monday after offering condolences to PPP senior leader and Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Mir Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, on the passing of his mother, CM Bugti said that Balochistan is at war with terrorism. “Terrorists don’t belong to any tribe or nation, they are simply terrorists. We want to resolve every issue through dialogue, but unfortunately, they prefer violence over discussion,” he remarked.

Highlighting the provincial government’s development agenda, Bugti announced the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program, aimed at providing the youth of Balochistan with access to the world’s leading educational institutions.

“We are engaging our young people in colleges and universities to steer them towards progress, while our enemies are exploiting them for violence. This is the clear difference between us and them,” he added.

The chief minister acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, stating that both the identities and circumstances of many cases remain disputed. “It’s controversial who is missing, how they went missing, and whether they disappeared voluntarily or otherwise. Still, we’ve introduced special legislation in the Balochistan Assembly to prevent such allegations against the state or its institutions in the future,” he said.

CM Bugti reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with neighboring Iran. “Iran is our brotherly Islamic country and we share a border with them.

The Balochistan government prepared contingency plans for food and essential supplies to the border areas in case of any emergency,” he stated.

Bugti also condemned the recent attack on the Jaffar Express in Jacobabad, terming it a serious incident in a border area. “This is the first time such a tragic event has taken place in this region. It is our duty to ensure the protection of our citizens, and we are committed to improving the situation in Balochistan,” he emphasized.

The chief minister’s visit to Jacobabad and his statements reflect both a hardline stance on security and a progressive vision for education and development in Balochistan, highlighting the province’s complex socio-political landscape.