Balochistan govt intensifies crackdown on encroachments: CM Bugti

QUETTA, Jan 22 (APP):Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said the Balochistan government has intensified its crackdown against encroachments across the province, carrying out more than 3,000 anti-encroachment operations in recent months.

Speaking about the ongoing campaign, the Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti in a statement shared on social media platform X, revealed that over 800 illegal mini petrol pumps have already been sealed as part of indiscriminate action against unlawful occupations and constructions. He emphasized that the operation is being conducted without favoritism and will continue until all illegal encroachments are removed.

Sarfraz Bugti disclosed that a decade-old illegal petrol pump, built on government land in Quetta and valued at more than Rs1 billion, was demolished on Tuesday. He said the action reflected the provincial government’s resolve to reclaim public land and enforce the rule of law.

“Government land is a trust belonging to the people of Balochistan,” the Chief Minister said, adding that any form of illegal occupation of public property would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He further stressed that no political pressure would be entertained during anti-encroachment operations. “The campaign against encroachments will continue strictly on merit, and no individual or group will be given special treatment,” he affirmed.

The Chief Minister added that the drive aims to restore public spaces, ensure lawful use of land, and strengthen governance across Balochistan.