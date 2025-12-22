Balochistan govt establishes first AI Cell in home department to strengthen security

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 22 (APP): The Balochistan government has established its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cell in the home department, marking a major step toward technology-driven governance and enhanced security management across the province.

According to an official press release, Deputy Secretary Fazlur Rehman Kabdani has been appointed as In-Charge of the AI Cell and will assume his responsibilities immediately.

The AI Cell will analyze data obtained from the Balochistan Integrated Security Architecture (BISA) and other authorized sources. The objective is to identify crime patterns, security threats, and potential risks in a timely manner, enabling the government to take preventive measures before any untoward incidents occur.

The press release added that the initiative is expected to significantly improve the law and order situation in the province. Through advanced data analysis, the AI Cell will help identify crime and security trends, flag high-risk areas, and provide early warnings about potential threats. This will enhance analytical support for the police and other law enforcement agencies and improve coordination and information-sharing among institutions.

The AI Cell will also assist in evidence-based and data-driven decision-making while ensuring complete confidentiality of sensitive security data. Regular analytical reports will be submitted to the Home Department to support policy formulation and operational planning.

In addition, the Home Department will collaborate on research and technical development with Quetta-based universities and institutions, including BUITEMS, NUST, and the Mount View Technology Park.

The establishment of the AI Cell marks a significant step toward technology-driven governance in Balochistan. The initiative aims to protect the lives and property of citizens while enhancing the operational capacity of law enforcement agencies through the use of modern technology