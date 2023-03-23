Balochistan govt alerts to deal unexpected situation in view of constant rain

QUETTA, Mar 23 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday directed all relevant departments to remain alert in view of the ongoing unusual rain in Quetta and other areas to cope with any untoward situation.

He gave these instructions when Quetta and other areas of Balochistan received torrential rain.

He said that in the context of the ongoing abnormal rain in Quetta and other areas, all the relevant departments should be alert and prepared to deal effectively with any kind of irregular situation.

He directed that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) and Deputy Commissioner should keep their emergency teams ready and people should also take necessary precautions according to the weather conditions.