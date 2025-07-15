Balochistan Governor for building healthy society

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 15 (APP):Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday urged all enlightened individuals and public-spirited representatives of the society to join the ranks of selfless socio-political servants to challenge this alienation and intellectual stagnation and build a healthy society where collectivism, merit, hard work and dedication are rewarded.

He said this while talking to various delegations called on him at Governor House here.

The Governor said that the lust for money has increased in our society to such an extent that people often ignore the distinction between halal and haram

He said that Alienation, self-interest and opportunism have become common, which are creating new concerns and threats to our national development and prosperity.

The Governor said that on the other hand, it could only be regretted when some of our educated individuals put national interests at stake for their personal interests.

In addition, our PhD scholars, social scientists and researchers often remain silent, do not provide suggestions and guidance to improve the performance of institutions and will not come forward to utilize their knowledge for the best interest of the country and nation, he said.

He said that the need of the hour is that we adopt our glorious national values and traditions and prioritize national welfare.

He said that we could overcome alienation and selfishness and develop a deep sense of belonging by being inspired through the spirit of service to the people beyond personal interests.