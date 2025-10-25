Balochistan Governor declares public universities stable, sets sights on capacity building

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 25 (APP):Governor Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, announced that all public sector universities in the province have successfully emerged from crisis and are now on a path toward sustainable development and academic excellence.

Speaking during a meeting with , Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, the Governor described the transformation as a milestone in Balochistan’s higher education landscape.

Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail credited the turnaround to the collective efforts of university Vice-Chancellors and his team at the Governor House, who worked tirelessly to realize his vision of strengthening higher education across the province.

He also acknowledged vital federal support, Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

“Their guidance and support have played a pivotal role in economically empowering Balochistan’s youth through modern skills and quality education,” the Governor noted.

With the crisis resolved, Governor Jaffar Mandokhail outlined the next strategic priority of enhancing capacity-building initiatives to meet the demands of the current world.

“Our goal is to leverage every public university and campus to drive socio-economic development throughout the region,” he added.

The Governor emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with the HEC, particularly in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information Technology (IT), and online education.

“HEC’s experience has already benefited our institutions and will continue to ensure Balochistan remains at the forefront of educational innovation,” he affirmed.

Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail concluded by highlighting the province’s readiness to develop a comprehensive educational strategy that addresses local needs while aligning with global standards.