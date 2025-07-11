Balochistan Governor condemns killing of passengers in Dub Sar-Dakai

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 11 (APP):Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Friday strongly condemned the killing of unarmed passengers in Dub Sar-Dakai area of Balochistan and termed the incident as barbarity.

He said that the brutal terrorist elements who are playing with the lives of unarmed citizens would not deserve any concession

In a statement, the Governor Balochistan said that the peaceful situation in Balochistan would not be disturbed under any circumstances.

He urged the law enforcement agencies to arrest the involved elements as soon as possible and bring them to justice and take concrete steps to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The Governor stressed the need for joint efforts of the government and the people to eradicate all forms of terrorism and sabotage, cleanse the land of terrorists, and make Balochistan a cradle of peace and harmony.