Balochistan faces escalating climate threats, launches strategic response

QUETTA, Oct 28 (APP):Advisor to the Chief Minister for Environment and Climate change Naseem-ur-Rehman Mulakhail said that Balochistan is confronting mounting environmental challenges, including drought, rising temperatures, water scarcity, and declining soil fertility due to the intensifying effects of climate change.

Nasim-ur-Rehman Khan Mulakhail, has warned that without urgent intervention, the province’s economy, agriculture, and human well-being could suffer severe consequences in the years ahead.

To address the crisis, he said the Balochistan government has devised a comprehensive, phase-wise strategy focused on forestation.

The Advisor said thousands of trees have already been planted under the Green Balochistan campaign.

The Balochistan government has initiated water recharge projects and further efforts are underway to restore groundwater levels and improve water availability.

Naseem said that clean energy initiatives are being prioritized to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The CM’s advisor said that the measures are being introduced to curb environmental degradation and control pollution.

Naseem further added that educational institutions and social organizations across districts are actively participating in afforestation efforts, reinforcing the campaign’s reach and impact.

Advisor Naseem-ur-Rehman Mulakhail emphasized that public involvement is essential for environmental stability. District-Level Environmental Committees are being formed to address local issues swiftly and effectively.

He urged the civil society, media, and youth are being to play a proactive role in environmental protection.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti echoed the urgency, adding, “Balochistan’s environmental future depends on the decisions we make today. If we do not act now, conditions will worsen for future generations.”

He said that the provincial government has placed clean energy, forest conservation, and water reservoir restoration at the forefront of its environmental agenda. “It has also formally requested the Federal government to allocate Balochistan its fair share of climate financing to ensure the province can effectively combat environmental threats,” he remarked.

Naseem-ur-Rehman revealed that an awareness campaign is being launched in collaboration with media outlets and educational institutions to instill a sense of national responsibility among citizens regarding environmental protection.

Advisor Mulakhail expressed optimism, adding that with unified efforts from all sectors of society, Balochistan can not only avert ecological disaster but also emerge as a green, sustainable, and thriving province.