Balochistan Education Minister stresses integrity, merit at province-wide students competition

QUETTA, Nov 24 (APP): Balochistan Minister for Education, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, has underscored the importance of integrity, merit, and moral responsibility as the foundation of a prosperous society.

Addressing students at a province-wide competition, she emphasized the need to guide youth particularly young women toward positive thinking and constructive engagement in the face of persistent challenges posed by corruption.

The event was held at the Government Girls Postgraduate College Quetta Cantt, organized by the Directorate of Colleges & Higher Education Balochistan in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan. It marked the conclusion of province-wide competitions aimed at promoting creativity, honesty, and transparency among students.

Minister Durrani reminded “It is now our responsibility to base the country’s development on honesty and integrity. Sometimes a single sentence can change a life.”

She reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to eliminating corruption in the education sector, stressing that recruitment processes are now transparent and merit-based.

“Teachers being appointed are selected solely on merit and capability,” she said, aligning the reforms with the vision of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

Durrani pledged that the Government of Balochistan will continue to take all possible measures to build a clean, strong, and transparent educational system for future generations.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Director NAB Balochistan, Imran Akhtar Majeed, Director Colleges, Professor Muhammad Hussain Baloch, Joint Director, Professor Sadiya Niaz and Principal Sadiya Farooqi.

Speakers praised the students’ performance, noting that such events foster ethical values, creative thinking, and constructive mindsets essential for national development.

More than 53 students from colleges across Balochistan competed in categories including Urdu and English speech contests, Essay writing, Poster making, Painting and Creative writing.

The event concluded with Minister Durrani distributing awards to students who demonstrated outstanding performance.

The province-wide competition highlighted the government’s dual commitment to youth empowerment and anti-corruption efforts, reinforcing the role of education in shaping a transparent, merit-based, and progressive Balochistan.