Balochistan CS reviews Green Pakistan initiative, modern tech to cultivate barren land

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jan 27 (APP):Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan presided over a high-level review of the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) on Tuesday, describing the program as a cornerstone for the province’s agricultural revolution and environmental resilience.

The meeting focused on transitioning from traditional farming to a technology-driven, corporate model designed to transform thousands of acres of barren land into productive assets.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said the Green Pakistan Initiative is a vital national and provincial program aimed at boosting agricultural development and ensuring environmental sustainability.

He emphasized that the initiative focuses on bringing barren land under cultivation through the use of modern technology and corporate farming practices.

Shakeel Qadir Khan noted that the program is expected to significantly increase agricultural output, improve efficient use of water resources, and bring transformative changes to the lives of local farmers.

In addition to agriculture, the GPI also includes components such as dairy development, aquaculture, the blue economy, and tourism, all of which are expected to have wide-ranging positive impacts on the people of Balochistan.

The Chief Secretary further said that the initiative places strong emphasis on environmental protection by promoting effective utilization of water and natural resources, while laying the foundation for a sustainable, long-term green economy.

Under the Green Pakistan Initiative, Green Agri Malls and Smart Agri Farms have been established to provide farmers with access to modern agricultural facilities, including quality seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural machinery.

During the briefing, participants were informed that the core objective of the program is to enhance agricultural production by addressing shortages of key crops such as wheat, pulses, and oilseeds, increasing olive oil production, and bringing thousands of acres of land under cultivation.

The initiative incorporates modern irrigation systems, hybrid seeds, and drone technology, enabling up to 80 percent water savings while strengthening food security.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the provincial government’s commitment to effectively implementing the Green Pakistan Initiative to achieve sustainable agricultural growth and environmental resilience in Balochistan.