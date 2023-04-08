Balochistan CM’s spokesperson visits Civil Hospital Quetta

QUETTA, Apr 08 (APP): CM Balochistan’s spokesperson Babar Yousafzai visited Civil Hospital Quetta on the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Coordinator Chief Minister Balochistan Shania Khan, Zulekha Mandukhel were also present on this occasion.

Babar Yousafzai along with MS Civil Hospital Dr. Ishaq Panizai inspected various wards and units of the hospital, including the medicine store.

Balochistan Chief Minister’s Spokesperson Babar Yousafzai talked to the patients and their attendants about the facilities, arrangements, presence of doctors and supply of medicines in the hospital and inquired about the problems.

Speaking to the hospital management and patients on this occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Babar Yousafzai said that no negligence would be tolerated in the matter of health and in this context, public complaints would be resolved in a timely manner.

The government of Balochistan allocated billions of rupees for public health, in spite of this, quality facilities are not available to the people, it will be a question mark on governance, he said adding that five billion rupees have been allocated for the health card in the current financial year, which has been approved by the cabinet.

He said that due to the leadership skills of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the health card had been issued and the period had been extended up to three years.

“The Civil Hospital is the central and largest hospital of the province and we are trying to make Civil Hospital the modern and best hospital of the province,” he said.

He said that under the leadership of the chief minister, efforts were being made day and night to improve the health sector in the province and an extraordinary budget had been allocated for the uninterrupted supply of medicines to government hospitals in remote areas, including civil hospitals and major hospitals in the provincial capital.

In such circumstances, not solving the problems faced by the people will not be acceptable in any case, he said.

He said that for any type of complaint including non-supply of public medicines, file a report in the CM Complaint Cell, Public complaints would be notified and action to be taken against those responsible.

Babar Yousafzai said that Provincial Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah was also trying to improve the health sector and they have always taken serious notice of reports based on public complaints.

He said that the problem of shortage of nursing staff had come under the attention of the hospital administration

He said that he would convey the problems and concerns of the MS and hospital administration to the Chief Minister and solve all the problems faced in the civil hospital to make it an ideal medical institution under the auspices of the government.