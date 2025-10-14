Balochistan CM vows economic growth through PPP mode, highlights Sui master plan

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 14 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti has reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to driving economic growth through strategic partnerships with public and private sector institutions.

He made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, focused on reviewing progress on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and the development of the Sui Master Plan.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, MD PPL Sikandar Ali Memon, the Provincial Secretary for Energy, and senior officials from relevant departments and Sui gas field projects.

During the session, the Managing Director of PPL presented a comprehensive briefing on the MoU’s implementation and the milestones achieved under the Sui Master Plan.

Chief Minister Bugti emphasized that Balochistan’s natural resources are a public trust, and the benefits must directly reach the local communities, particularly those residing in Sui. He stressed that the government is ensuring maximum local participation in projects related to employment, education, healthcare, and basic infrastructure.

Describing the Sui Master Plan as a cornerstone of regional development, Sarfraz Bugti highlighted its comprehensive strategy for enhancing local infrastructure, social services, and energy initiatives. The plan aims to foster sustainable and inclusive growth, tailored to the needs of the people.

He directed all relevant departments to implement the MoU’s targets within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring that public interest remains central to every phase of the project.

Reiterating the government’s broader vision, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of collaboration with private and public entities to stimulate economic activity. He emphasized the need for transparent resource distribution, vocational training for local youth and creation of employment opportunities for local youth.

Sarfraz Bugti expressed optimism that the partnership with PPL would unlock new avenues for economic and social development, not only in Sui but across the entire province of Balochistan.