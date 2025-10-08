Balochistan CM hails treasury digitalization as milestone for transparency, fiscal discipline

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 08 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has announced a major leap forward in the province’s financial governance, declaring the complete digitalization of the treasury system as a transformative step toward transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Finance Department on Wednesday, the Chief Minister emphasized that the shift from manual financial transactions to a fully digitized system marks the beginning of a new era in public sector efficiency. “The revenue collected from the people is a sacred trust of public, and it is our duty to ensure every rupee is spent wisely,” he added.

During the briefing, Finance Secretary Imran Zarkoon revealed that the Directorate of Treasury has been formally abolished, with over 250 employees reassigned to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

This move follows similar reforms in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and is expected to save the province approximately Rs. 200 million annually.

The Chief Minister described the online transfer of payments as a revolutionary measure to curb corruption and eliminate delays and interference in government disbursements. He reiterated that the digital overhaul will not only enhance institutional performance but also ensure optimal use of public resources.

Sarfraz CM Bugti congratulated Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nowsherwani for his commitment to transparency and modernization. Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan also lauded Finance Secretary Zarkoon and his team for their role in streamlining the financial system.