Balochistan CM condoles on death of Ismail Lehri

QUETTA, Nov 26 (APP):Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday expressed his condolences on the death of former Nazim Chiltan Town Mir Muhammad Ismail Lehri.

In his condolence message, the CM said that Mir Muhammad Ismail Lahri was a sincere and people-friendly person saying that as a Nazim, Lehri had focused on the collective development of the area and had taken steps to solve public problems.

The CM said that his services would be remembered in the province.

He prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and grant courage to bereaved family members.