Balochistan CM condemns Kuchlak blast

CM Bugti
QUETTA, Apr 08 (APP):Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned Quetta’s Kuchlak blast which left one police personnel martyred and three others injured on Monday.
He ordered to conduct an investigation of the incident and submit it’s report.
Balochistan government spokesman said that one policeman was martyred and three others were injured in the incident.
He said that the bomb disposal squad team reached the spot and the nature of the explosion was being investigated.
He said the chief minister has directed to provide better treatment facilities to the injured,

