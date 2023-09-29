Balochistan CM chairs meeting for improving law & order situation after Mastung blast

QUETTA, Sep 29 (APP): Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review security measures for improving the law and order situation after the tragedy of Mastung.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Shaikh briefed the meeting regarding security steps in detail.

The IG informed the meeting that according to preliminary evidence, the explosion was suicide, saying that six to eight kilograms of explosives were used in the blast.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the preliminary investigation was going in the right direction and directed that the process of investigation should be developed on modern lines and reach the involved elements.

He said that the involved elements should be arrested and brought to justice with the aim of eliminating the nefarious design of anti-peace elements from the province through strict action against suspects.

He said that compensation would be paid to all martyrs of Mastung blast, saying that Balochistan government would treat all the injured,

He said that in view of the law and order situation, the football match in Mustang should be postponed adding that measures would be taken to enhance security to maintain durable peace.

The CM said that it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the people.

Health Secretary Asfandyar briefed the meeting that the injured were being given medical aid at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Civil Sandeman Hospital’s Trauma Center and Mastung hospitals. He said that the condition of the eight injured was stated to be critical.