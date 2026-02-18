Balochistan CM announces Rs3.2 bln interest-free loans for farmers under GPI

QUETTA, Feb 18 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced that interest-free loans worth Rs3.2 billion have been disbursed to 847 farmers under Phase II of the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI).

In a post shared on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, the loans are aimed at enabling cultivation across 35,609 acres of agricultural land in the province, a move expected to boost productivity and improve livelihoods in rural communities.

He further revealed that under Phase I of the initiative, 257 farmers had already been provided interest-free loans totaling Rs6.85 billion. The combined financial support under both phases reflects the provincial government’s commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti added that the government is also extending financial assistance to small and underprivileged farmers through the Kissan Card program, ensuring easier access to funding and agricultural inputs.

He emphasized that the provision of interest-free loans under the Green Pakistan Initiative is designed to stabilize the agricultural sector, enhance crop production, and empower farmers across Balochistan.

The initiative, he noted, represents a significant step toward sustainable agricultural development and economic uplift in the province.