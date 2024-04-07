Balochistan cabinet to take oath after Eid-ul-Fitr: Shahid Rind

QUETTA, Apr 07 (APP): Spokesman of Balochistan Government Shahid Rind on Sunday said that Balochistan provincial cabinet would take oath immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his statement issued here, he said that the swearing would take place on the first office day immediately after Eid-ul Fitr. There is a consensus among the allies on the formula for the formation of the cabinet, he said adding that the swearing ceremony of the cabinet was scheduled a few days ago.

He said that the Chief Minister had to go abroad urgently in connection with his brother’s medical check-up, saying that due to the Eid holidays, the Balochistan Provincial Cabinet would be formed after Eid-ul-Fitr.