Balochistan cabinet decides to build cricket academy for youth in Quetta: Achakzai

QUETTA, Jan 09 (APP): Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information, Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that Balochistan cabinet has decided to build a cricket academy for youth in Quetta.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here.

Jan Achakzai said that youth of this province had made bright names in sports field.

He said that the cricket academy will run under the supervision of a well-known cricketer Ahmed Shahzad who would share a road map with cricketers of provincial areas of Balochistan.

He further stated that Ahmed Shahzad would play a role in hunting talented players from this region. He said that young athletes would be encouraged by training and for this, the establishment of a cricket academy would provide opportunities to the young people to show their professional skills in the field of sports.

In reply to a question about the Afghan issue, he said that Afghan patients could come to Pakistan for medical treatment with valid documents.

He, however, said that no illegal foreign person could enter this country without valid documents. To another question, he said that Pakistan is a democratic country and everyone has the right to protest peacefully.