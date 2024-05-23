Balochistan Assembly passes multiple resolutions of public interests

QUETTA, May 23 (APP):The Balochistan Assembly has passed multiple resolutions including the condemnation of the burning of 7 trucks in Sinjawi, registering 11,000 unregistered tube-wells in the province and converting it on solar energy, putting of Zhob-Mekhtar 103 km road in the federal PSDP, and allocation of funds for construction of Dub cross road in Pishin.

While the Defense Housing Authority Quetta’s amend Ordinance 2024 was differed until the next session, the session of Balochistan Assembly held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Speaker Capt. (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

In the House, Provincial Minister for Revenue, Mir Mohammad Asim Kurd Gello presented the Defense Housing Authority Quetta (Amendment Ordinance 2024) motion under Clause (2) of Article 128 of the Constitution that the Defense Housing Authority Quetta (Amendment Ordinance 2024), that the provisions of Rule No. 24 regarding the submission of the Defense Housing Authority Quetta (Amendment Ordinance 2024) to the Assembly should be exempted.

On the occasion, the parliamentary leader of the National Party, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, said that since the standing committees of the provincial assembly are yet to be formed, the above motion should be sent to the relevant committee instead of being approved by the assembly.

Member of the Provincial Assembly Mir Asad Baloch also supported the position of Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and said that instead of approved the motion, should be forward to the relevant standing committee.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, while speaking in the House, said that since the standing committees of the Balochistan Assembly will be formed by next week, therefore, according to the suggestions of the opposition members and the rules of business of the assembly, the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Defense Housing Authority Quetta Motion to amend Ordinance 2024 to be postponed until next session.

On which the speaker of the provincial assembly while giving a ruling postponed the said motion till the next meeting.

In the meeting, Provincial Food Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar presented a resolution condemning that on the midnight of May 21, 2024, some unknown elements fired on dozens of trucks loaded with coal in Sanjawi area.

As a result, a driver named Shah Muhammad was martyred and several drivers were injured, while 7 valuable trucks were set on fire by throwing petrol on it. He said that kind of terrorist incident has spread fear and terror among the people of the said area, so the House not only strongly condemned this cowardly incident.

In the resolution, he demanded from the government to immediately take strict measures to arrest and brought to justice these terrorists elements so that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Further, to ensure immediate financial assistance to the families of the martyred truck driver and the injured truck drivers and to compensate the truck owners whose trucks have been set on fire.

The provincial assembly passed the resolution. Member of the provincial assembly Asghar Ali Tareen, presenting the resolution, said that the Balochistan government, with the support of the federal government, has decided to convert 29000 registered agricultural tubewells on solar energy.

While in Balochistan at present about 11000 tubewells are not registered, due to lack of electricity, the crops of these landowners dry up every year due to lack of water, due to which they lose millions of rupees.

Therefore, this House recommends the provincial government to register these 11000 unregistered agricultural tube-wells and take practical steps to shift it on solar energy.

Later, Member Provincial Assembly Dr Muhammad Nawaz Kibzai while presenting his resolution in the assembly session said that the people of Zhob district are completely deprived of better road facilities even in this modern era.

He said the Zhob-Mekhtar Road via Murgha Kibzai, which is about 103 kilometers long which is the only means of communication for the people of the area but in a dilapidated condition.

Due to which the people of the area have to face severe difficulties especially when they travel on the said road to shift their serious patients to hospitals in Quetta or other areas for treatment.

The cost of the construction of the said road has been estimated at Rs 14.5 billion, of which the PC-1 has also been prepared. The House may recommend the provincial government to approach the Federal government to include the Zhob-Mekhtar Road which is approximately 103 kilometers long, in the Federal PSDP so that the long-standing problem of the people of the area would be solved.

The House has also passed the resolution presenting by Member Provincial Assembly Asghar Ali Tareen that Battezai Levies Check Post to dab Cross Road which connect Pishin city with Barshor, Toba Kakari and Border Area.

It added that as Rs 260 million have been allocated in PSDP 2023-24 under PSDP#5492#2023.2683 for the construction of the said roads and bridges, so this House recommends the provincial government to ensure the immediate release of the fund allocated in PSDP-2023-24 for the construction of the said road keeping in mind the difficulties of the people of the area. The sitting of the Balochistan Assembly has been adjourned to meet again on Monday, May 27 at 11:00 am.