Balakot Police trace blind murder case, arrest  3 accused and recover weapons used in crime

MANSEHRA, Oct 06 (APP):Balakot Police have successfully solved a blind murder case, arresting three accused involved in the killing of a young man, Saddam Hussain, and recovering the weapons used in the crime.

According to police sources, a missing person report for Saddam Hussain was lodged at the Balakot Police Station on September 25, 2025. Following the registration of the case, police initiated a search operation and included several individuals in the investigation.

During the inquiry, police arrested Bilal and Wajid, sons of Ali Zaman, and Osama, son of Shoukat, all residents of Tarna, Balakot. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to murdering Saddam Hussain and dumping his body into the Kunhar River to hide evidence of the crime.

The body was later recovered from the river near Garhi Habibullah, but due to non-identification at the time, it had been buried as an unidentified person.

Police also recovered the murder weapons, a pistol and an axe, for the identification of the accused.

Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the killing and any possible accomplices.