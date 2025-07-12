Saturday, July 12, 2025
HomeDomesticBakery fined for selling expired edibles
Domestic

Bakery fined for selling expired edibles

28
- Advertisement -
MIRPUR, Jul 11 (APP):Local authorities in Mirpur-AJK on Friday conducted a surprise raid on a branch of a nationwide bakery chain, on Allama Iqbal Road.
The raiding team, led by Assistant Commissioner Raja Zahid, comprising Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry and officials from the Food Inspection Department, recovered a huge quantity of expired bakery items from the outlet and its stockroom. The team imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on the spot for selling substandard food items injurious to human health.
The raid was carried out on special directives of Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, who has announced zero tolerance for adulteration.
During the raid, the team confiscated all expired edibles from the refrigerators and stockroom of the bakery.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan