Bakery fined for selling expired edibles

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Jul 11 (APP):Local authorities in Mirpur-AJK on Friday conducted a surprise raid on a branch of a nationwide bakery chain, on Allama Iqbal Road.

The raiding team, led by Assistant Commissioner Raja Zahid, comprising Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry and officials from the Food Inspection Department, recovered a huge quantity of expired bakery items from the outlet and its stockroom. The team imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on the spot for selling substandard food items injurious to human health.

The raid was carried out on special directives of Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, who has announced zero tolerance for adulteration.

During the raid, the team confiscated all expired edibles from the refrigerators and stockroom of the bakery.