Bail hearing of former Senator Chaudhry Tanvir adjourned

RAWALPINDI, Jun 23 (APP): The court hearing of the case of former Senator Chaudhry Tanvir was held in the court of Additional Session Judge, Rawalpindi, regarding a case linked to the murder of former MPA Chaudhry Adnan (PTI). The defence lawyer requested the court for grant of bail of the accused.
 The complainant’s lawyer informed the court that the complainant was abroad and requested an adjournment.
The court adjourned the hearing until June 25, 2025.
The petitioner’s lawyer, Yasir and the complainant’s lawyer, Shahid Ali Shahzad Bhatti, appeared in the court.
