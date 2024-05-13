Bahawalpur to experience hot weather

BAHAWALPUR, May 13 (APP):The local Met Office has forecast that the Bahawalpur region and adjoining areas will experience very hot weather during the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature 44 to 46 Centigrade has been forecast for the next 24 hours. The local Met Office forecast dry to partly cloudy and very hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 46 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy and very hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.