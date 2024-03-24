Bahawalpur receives rain

BAHAWALPUR, Mar 24 (APP):Rain lashed Bahawalpur and adjoining areas at night between Saturday and Sunday and made the weather pleasant.

Intermittent rain started at Sehri time at night between Saturday and Sunday and continued lashing for over two hours. The rain made the weather pleasant and brought happiness for the faithful who were fasting during the holy month of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 35 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 23 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.