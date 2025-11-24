Babur Nawaz secures victory in Haripur as PTI suffers major setback, says Murtaza Javed Abbasi

- Advertisement -

HAVELIAN, Nov 24 (APP):Former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Murtaza Javed Abbasi, on Monday congratulated the people of Haripur for delivering a decisive victory to Babur Nawaz, describing it as a blow to the ruling PTI in the district.

Abbasi said the so-called “dictator family” had been decisively rejected by the conscious and brave voters of Haripur, who made a wise choice at the polls. He added that the humiliating defeat of the PTI leadership would be remembered for a long time.

He noted that the PTI remains the ruling party in the district, with the police under Sohail Afridi and the district administration reporting to PTI.

The Provincial Government had appointed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Deputy Political Officer (DPO), while election staff was assigned by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities. However, he alleged that the rigging attempts were carried out by the Nawaz League, which failed to secure results.

Abbasi said the public, fed up with PTI’s 15-year governance and their sense of unchecked power, played a pivotal role in ensuring Babur Nawaz’s victory.

He extended congratulations to all voters, workers, and leaders of PML-N, stating that their tireless efforts had been rewarded by Allah through this electoral success