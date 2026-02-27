Azma Bokhari says Pakistan capable of strong response to any aggression

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that Pakistan is a peaceful and peace-loving country but possesses the full capability to deliver a strong response to any act of aggression.

In a statement issued on Friday, Azma Bokhari said Pakistan’s armed forces are unmatched when it comes to responding to any form of aggression or cross-border intrusion. She stated that the Afghan Taliban regime continues to pose challenges to regional peace, adding that Pakistan has repeatedly made sincere efforts to create opportunities for peace and stability in the region.

The minister alleged that terrorist activities were continuously being carried out in Pakistan from Afghan territory and claimed that the Taliban regime had violated the Doha Agreement. She further stated that Pakistan responds to any intrusion or aggression with full force and warned that the consequences for Afghanistan could be severe in the event of continued hostilities.

Azma Bokhari said that Pakistan’s army is always ready to safeguard every inch of the country and remains committed to defending national sovereignty. She emphasized that there would be no compromise on Pakistan’s national security and defense, adding that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces in protecting the country’s integrity.