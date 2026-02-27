Azma Bokhari condemns Pak-Afghan border attack, pays tribute to armed forces

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari has strongly condemned the cowardly attack carried out by Fitna-e-Khawarij along the Pak-Afghan border, stating that hostile elements are attempting to sabotage Pakistan’s peace and stability.

In her statement on Friday, she said such malicious acts cannot weaken the resolve of the nation. She paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army for its immediate and effective counter-response against the Khawarij and their handlers, adding that the brave sons of the soil possess the full capability to deliver a crushing response to any aggression and to foil the enemy’s nefarious designs.

Azma Bokhari warned that those issuing hollow war threats against Pakistan should remember the events of May 2025. She emphasized that Pakistan is a peace-loving yet dignified nation that remains fully vigilant about its defense. She asserted that the country knows how to safeguard its sovereignty and respond decisively to any enemy.

The minister remarked that the Khawarij, their facilitators and their backers had faced defeat in the past and would continue to do so. She said the retaliatory strength of the Pakistan Army would be remembered by hostile elements and their supporters for generations. Anti-state forces, she added, must realize that no conspiracy against Pakistan will be allowed to succeed.

Reaffirming national unity, Azma Bokhari said the entire nation stands like a wall of steel alongside the Pakistan Army under all circumstances. Whether it is a battle of narratives or a confrontation on the battlefield, she maintained, victory will belong to Pakistan.

She reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment that there will be no compromise on national security, sovereignty or defense, and that anti-Pakistan forces will face defeat on every front.