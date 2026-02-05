Ayub Medical College marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 05 (APP):Ayub Medical College Thursday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with great enthusiasm and a strong sense of national spirit, reaffirming solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

According to details, a special solidarity walk was organized within the college premises, in which faculty members, administration, and staff participated in large numbers. Participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the Kashmiri people and against ongoing human rights violations in the occupied territory.

The event was attended by Dean and CEO Professor Irfan Khattak, Hospital Director Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Afridi, Vice Dean Dr. Irum Sarwar, senior faculty members, heads of various departments, representatives of the security department, and other staff members.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers strongly condemned the continued atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take immediate notice of the grave human rights abuses being committed against innocent civilians. They reiterated that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people at every forum.

Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir, paying rich tributes to their sacrifices. The speakers emphasized that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and vowed that the moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri struggle would continue.

The event concluded with prayers for the freedom, safety, and prosperity of the Kashmiri people.