Awarness session held to highlight significance of election, vote
HYDERABAD, Nov 07 (APP):Regional Election office organized an awareness session with transgender citizens to highlight the significance of election and  registration of vote
According to a handout issued by Divisional Information office, representatives of ECP Tahira Noreen and Faiza enquired about the problems faced by transgender persons and apprised them about voters registration and other related issues.
They also urged upon transgender citizens to to get their computerized national identity card from NADRA and get their vote register to contest in next general elections.

