Awareness walk held on World Statistics Day

SIALKOT, Oct 20 (APP):An awareness walk was held under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali to mark World Statistics Day.
The walk commenced from the DC Office Complex and concluded at Kutchery Chowk, joined by officers of the Statistics Department and civil society members.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said accurate and timely data was vital for effective planning and national development.
She added that the government was modernizing the statistical system and training district staff to ensure reliable data collection and analysis.
Awareness pamphlets were also distributed, reaffirming the commitment to promoting transparency and data accuracy in Sialkot.
