Awareness sessions advise masses to strictly follow preventive measures to avert the threat of dengue fever in AJK

MIRPUR, Oct 17 (APP):Under the spirit to raise awareness among the masses to avert the threat of dengue fever, the State Health Department hosted an awareness session on dengue virus at Government Girls High School Kaliyal here on Friday, It was officially said.

“The aim of the event was to highlight the importance of dengue fever prevention, its symptoms, and precautionary measures to the students and the school staffers,” an official spokesman later told APP here this evening.

The AJK Health Department medical experts, including Dr. Muhammad Junaid, Disease Surveillance Officer; Muhammad Aqeel, Health Education Officer; and Zafar Iqbal, Sector Incharge, Infectious Diseases Department, apprised the audience of the preventive measures to avert the threat of the breeding of the life-threatening virus.

The session began with an informative presentation on dengue, addressing which Dr. Muhammad Junaid said that since dengue virus is spread by mosquitoes, its common symptoms include high fever, severe body aches, headache, and fatigue. The Disease Surveillance Officer emphasized that water should not be allowed to stagnate in homes and the surrounding environment to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. He also highlighted the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment to get rid of the dangerous impacts of the fever through visiting the hospital.

“Student teachers can play the role of ambassadors in the campaign against dengue virus,” he emphasized.

“Cooperation of the NGOs was also imperative to raise awareness about preventive measures through the successful holding of such sessions, which not only provide educational materials but also play an important role in making people alert to such life-threatening diseases,” speakers urged.

The event was followed by an interesting question-and-answer session in which the students expressed their interest in raising questions.

“Overall, the awareness session emerged as very effective and successful in raising awareness among the students about the basic principles of health, besides teaching the participants the practical ways to prevent diseases—since such activities play a very important role in promoting a healthy lifestyle in the society,” the official spokesman asserted.