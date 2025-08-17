Sunday, August 17, 2025
Awam Express accident: Railways Minister convenes emergency meeting

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP): Following the Awam Express derailment near Lodhran, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has convened an emergency meeting at the Railways Headquarters here on Sunday.
Pakistan Railways spokesperson said the Minister had cancelled his scheduled visit to Karachi and now he would visit to the site of train derailment in Lodhran on Monday.
In a statement, Hanif Abbas said: “We cannot allow anyone, under any circumstances, to play with human lives, and vowed strict accountability of those responsible for the accident.
He added that those found responsible for the accident would not only face disciplinary action or transfers but also “strictest possible action.”
Reforms in Pakistan Railways had already been initiated and that their positive results would soon reach the public, he added.
