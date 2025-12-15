Autumn-blooming daisy exhibition opens at Allama Iqbal Park

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 15 (APP):A colourful three-day exhibition of autumn-blooming daisies organised by the Horticulture Agency (HA) Rawalpindi opened at Allama Iqbal Park on Monday, attracting families and visitors from across the city.

The opening ceremony was attended by Member of the National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed, Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak, and HA Rawalpindi Managing Director Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, along with other officers. The guests inaugurated the exhibition and toured the various flower stalls set up at the venue.

A large number of citizens from different walks of life participated in the ceremony. Stalls decorated by Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP), HA Rawalpindi and other institutions enhanced the park’s visual appeal, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Students of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi also contributed by displaying floral models and creative designs.

Various varieties of daisies were put on display, presenting striking seasonal scenes for visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Abrar Ahmed praised the Horticulture Agency Rawalpindi for organising recreational activities for the public and said such exhibitions also conveyed a message of peace. He encouraged the citizens to visit the exhibition and enjoy the natural beauty on display.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said the exhibition highlighted “daisies that bloom in the autumn season, conveying the message that colours and life flourish even during this time of year”.

He invited the residents of Rawalpindi to visit the exhibition and thanked participating institutions, including CMH and AFIP, as well as the university students, for contributing with flower stalls, models and socially themed designs.

He said the aim of the exhibition was to showcase the beauty and distinctive status of the daisy flower.

The exhibition will continue until December 17.