Authorities directed to accelerate awareness campaign against use of plastic bags

RAWALPINDI, Jun 01 (APP): Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate ongoing awareness campaign against use of plastic bags.

He instructed the officers to conduct an awareness campaign against the plastic bags in such a way that the citizens realizing its harmful effects abandon the use of plastic bags themselves.

The use of plastic is dangerous for human health, he said adding, along with prevention of everything that causes pollution, awareness should be created among people regarding green energy preservation.

He directed the authorities to encourage roof guarding among the citizens. To reduce the severity of the increasing effects of the current global warming, the importance of the plantation has increased more than ever, he added.

The citizens should be encouraged to play their part in the ongoing plantation drive across the division, he said.

The inspectors should visit the sites and ensure that all the conditions are being met as per the operational NOC, the Commissioner said.

The NOC approval process should be expedited so that the employment opportunities could be created through enhancing economic activity in the region, he directed.

A total of 12 cases were presented by the sub-committee in the Environment Approval Committee meeting, he said and informed that the environment committee issued NOC to seven petrol pumps and four commercial buildings.

11 cases were approved while one case of building was referred to Civil Aviation Authority for clearance, he said.

In case of non-fulfillment of the conditions given in the NOC, it could be cancelled, Engineer Amira Khattak said adding, NOC recipients should be encouraged to start work as soon as possible.