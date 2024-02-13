Austrian envoy lauds Pindigheb’s educational standards

ATTOCK, Feb 13 (APP):Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan Andrea Wicke on Tuesday lauded the educational standards of a private college in the Pindigheb town of Attock.

During her visit, she lauded the college’s facilities and distributed prizes among the students who had excelled in various curricular and co-curricular activities.

“I am impressed by the quality of education being imparted at this college, Wicke said”. “The students are well-rounded and have a strong understanding of both the theoretical and practical aspects of their studies.”

Wicke also praised the college’s facilities, which she said were state-of-the-art. She said that the college was providing students with the skills they needed to succeed in the global job market.

In her address to the students, Wicke urged them to continue to strive for excellence. She said that they had the potential to achieve great things if they worked hard and remained focused on their goals.

Wicke also met with the college’s management and staff, who briefed her on the college’s history and academic programs. She expressed her interest in working with the college to further promote educational cooperation between Austria and Pakistan.