Austria has been active in inter-religious, intercultural dialogues: Ambassador

KARACHI, Dec 13 (APP): Ambassador of the Republic of Austria Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera on Saturday said that Austria had been active in Inter-religious and intercultural dialogues for many years.

Addressing the members of Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA), he said that Austria had diverse society today. He said that Pakistan was strong participant of European GSP+.

Kutschera said that Islam was officially recognized in Austria in 1912. Today’s collaboration is significant and vital to strengthen the protection of human rights through dialogue, he added.

Addressing the participants, Assistant Professor, Department of Constitutional and Administrative Law, Vienna University, Dr. Stefan Hammer focused on the current status of human rights across the globe.