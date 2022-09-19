Australian organization sends representative to shelter home of 250 stray dogs damaged by floods

PESHAWAR, Sep 19 (APP): Animals Australia, an Australian animal protection organization working to inspire kindness to animals, sent its representative for help of a shelter home of around 250 stray dogs in Charsadda district that was badly damaged by disastrous floods.

“Fazalullah, a Pakistan origin employee of Animals Australia, arrived from Melbourne to Pakistan and on Monday visited Lucky Animal Protection Shelter to express sympathies of his organization with the owner over losses and also to make an assessment of damage caused by deluge to the den of canines,” informs Zeba Masood, founder of the shelter home.

On August 29, 2022 when people in Peshawar and Charsadda were in grip of fear of facing sever floods that was on way down country with ferocious speed after wreaking horrifying destruction in mountainous region of Swat, Zeba and her husband, Javed put their own lives in danger for saving innocent soles and succeeded in evacuation of majority of the dogs to safer place.

The rescue operation continued for a couple of days by using boats and more than 90 percent of dogs were recovered and shifted to other areas.

Around 12 to 14 dogs are missing which may died due to drowning in flood water accumulated in the whole area near the embankment of Swat river at Sardaryab or run away, Zeb informed.

The representative of Animals Austrialia visited Shelter Home and inspected different sections of the facility to see by his own damage and destruction caused by floods, Zeb added.

Zeba said it is encouraging to see that international organizations are showing concern for safety of dogs due to calamity.

She said in reporting of floods damage, figures of killed livestock is given, but there is no mention of damage caused to other animals including dogs and cats.

Talking to APP, Animals Australia representative, Fazalullah said his organization extends support especially in disaster for capacity building of such centers providing shelter to animals.

We received reports about damage to Lucky Animal Protection Shelter due to flood fully submerging it in four to five feet water.

Our visit was also aimed at boosting the moral of owners and supporters of dogs shelter home because after such kind of destruction, people give up their efforts.

On reaching here and inspecting the site, I realized that the shelter home is badly damaged and deserve help and support which we will provide to them, he shared.

Fazalullah said it is very encouraging to see that people are showing concerns for betterment of animals especially stray dogs which are mostly neglected.

“Animals Australia’s organizational vision is “a world where kindness, compassion and respect extend to all living beings,” he remarked.

Fazalullah informed that he would also visit such a facility in Hyderabad district of Sindh province which is working for the protection of animals and is damaged due to flood.