Australian HC calls on CM KP

PESHAWAR, Nov 23 (APP): A delegation headed by Australian High Commissioner for Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R), Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Australian High Commissioner congratulated Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on assuming the responsibilities as caretaker Chief Minister of the province and expressed his best wishes for him.

The chief minister also extended his heartfelt felicitations to the High Commissioner on the brilliant win of the Australian Cricket Team in the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023.

Talking to the delegates, the Chief Minister said that it was the top priority of his government to serve the people to the maximum and to promote good governance in all the departments and sectors of the province.

“Steps are being taken to improve public service delivery in the province whereas monitoring mechanism is also being strengthened”, Arshad Hussain said, adding that religious minorities are an integral part of our society; and the government is working for the well-being and protection of minorities living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Touching upon the repatriation of illegal immigrants to their homelands, the chief minister said that the repatriation process was in progress in a smooth way, adding that the provincial government was extending all-out support and facilities to such foreigners voluntarily returning to their homelands.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government welcomed the cooperation of the Australian government in different social sectors of the province and hoped that cooperation between both governments will continue in the future as well.

The Australian High Commissioner, while talking on the occasion, said that Australia and Pakistan have long-lasting and friendly relations, adding that the Australian government wanted to see Pakistan as a more stable, developed, and prosperous country. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.