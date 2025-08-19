Auqaf department opens properties for flood victims

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Aug 19 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department has announced to open Waqf properties for the assistance of flood victims.

In a special video message, Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, said that KP government is utilizing all available resources to support people that are affected by recent floods.

The minister further stated to facilitate affected people; properties owned by Auqaf department have been opened to relief to victims. He said that assessments are being carried out for rehabilitation of damaged mosques particularly Masjid Wali Khorasan Pir Baba and other places of worship. He added that reconstruction work would soon commence with the support of philanthropists and donors.

The minister expressed firm resolve that the government would not rest until the complete rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims.