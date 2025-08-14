Aug 14 a day of realization of Muslims’ dream for freedom: Danyal

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Aug 14 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Thursday said that August 14 was a day of sacrifices, struggle and realization of the dreams of Muslims for freedom.

Pakistan was a great blessing of Allah Almighty, for which every Pakistani should be grateful, he said while addressing National Flag hoisting ceremony here at the Waqar-ul-Nisa Postgraduate College to mark the Independence Day.

Members of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb and Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khan, assistant commissioners, College principal, teachers, and students and their parents attended the ceremony.

Barrister Danyal extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on Independence Day, saying the freedom was the result of the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the unparalleled sacrifices of forefathers and “now its protection is the responsibility of all of us”.

He paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for their courageous response to the recent Indian aggression. The victory in the Marka-e-Haq (War of Truth) raised the prestige of Pakistan at the global level, he added and congratulated the armed forces and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on the great win which had doubled the joys of Independence Day.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the country’s solidarity.

Barrister Danyal expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that Pakistan would continue providing all possible diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for their right to self-determination.

At the end of the ceremony, the National Flag was hoisted and the National Anthem was also played. The tree plantation campaign was also launched by planting a sapling in the college lawn.

Meanwhile, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, in his Independence Day message, paid tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the workers of the Pakistan Movement, saying that their eternal sacrifices and struggle turned the dream of Pakistan into a reality.

He said the nation was celebrating Independence Day with new enthusiasm, pride and hope as the victory in Battle of Truth under the leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir had doubled their joy.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was prioritizing public welfare. Both the people and the industry had received relief from the significant reduction in electricity prices, while steps were being taken to build a Pakistan aligned with modern technology and new economic and industrial requirements.

He said that the youth were the valuable asset to Pakistan, who would be instrumental in its development.