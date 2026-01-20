Audiology laboratory inaugurated at DHQ Hospital

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Jan 20 (APP):Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kohat Tahir Ali Shah, on Tuesday formally inaugurated a newly established Audiology Laboratory at the hospital’s ENT Department.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Head of the ENT Department Professor Dr. Arshad Feroz, District Specialist Dr. Zafar Hassan, along with other relevant medical and technical staff.

On the occasion, Consultant Audiologist Ahmed Afridi conducted the first hearing assessment of a patient using advanced digital diagnostic equipment, including Pure Tone Audiometry and Tympanometry tests, in the presence of the Medical Superintendent.

The Audiology Laboratory has been established in response to a long-standing public demand through the dedicated efforts of MS Tahir Ali Shah and HOD Dr. Arshad Feroz.

With the availability of this facility, residents of Kohat district will no longer need to travel to Peshawar or seek services from private clinics for hearing-related tests.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in improving public healthcare services in the district, ensuring that modern and quality diagnostic facilities are accessible to patients at their doorstep.