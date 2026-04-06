Audio leak case: court grants exemption to Gandapur, hearing adjourned till April 21

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the proceedings in the audio leak case against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur until April 21.

The case was heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasr Minallah Baloch. During the hearing, the court approved Gandapur’s application seeking exemption from personal appearance.

As the accused did not attend the proceedings, the prosecution could not present and record statements of its witnesses. The court had framed charges against Gandapur in the previous hearing in connection with the audio leak case.

Following the delay, the court directed the prosecution to present its witnesses again at the next hearing. The matter has now been adjourned until April 21.

The case against Gandapur was registered at Golra Police Station in Islamabad.