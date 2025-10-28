Attock residents seek action against land grabber

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Residents of Attock on Tuesday urged law enforcement authorities to take strict action against individuals allegedly involved in land grabbing through fraudulent means.

They expressed these view during a press conference at National Press Club, the residents including Sajid Pervez, Aun Khan and others. They were accompanied by Malik Hameed Akbar, former candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said a press release.

They further said that an organized group of criminal deceit poor people and transfer their land to their name.

The affected residents appealed to the relevant authorities to conduct a transparent inquiry and bring all those involved to justice.