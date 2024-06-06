Attock police claim to arrest smuggler with 33kg of drugs

Hazro, Jun 06 (APP): Attock police on Thursday foiled a drug smuggling attempt from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab, and recovered 33 kg and 600 grams of hashish from a car.

According to details, Police have arrested drug smuggler Waqar Afridi and recovered the lethal item from his car at a checkpoint near Attock Khurd.

Police team had also intensified checking at all entry and exit points in the district.

The smuggler was planning to supply the drugs to various districts in Punjab.

The District Police Officer, Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan praised his team for their vigilance and commitment to eradicating drug trafficking.

He vowed to continue the crackdown on drug smugglers to protect the youth from harmful drugs.