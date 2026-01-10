Attaullah Tarar, Mohsin Naqvi condole death of Maulana Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Interior Minister Mohsin

Naqvi on Saturday visited Jamia Ashrafia and offered condolences over the sad demise

of Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi, Mohtamim of Jamia Ashrafia.

The ministers met the senior members and scholars of Jamia Ashrafia and expressed their

condolences on passing away of Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi.

The ministers expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Maulana Fazal ur

Raheem’s son, Jamia Ashrafia Principal Maulana Zubair Hassan, Vice Principal Maulana Qari

Arshad Ubaid. ‘Fateha’ was also offered for the departed soul.

Later, talking to the media, the information minister said that there was not only a spiritual connection

with late Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi but a long-standing family connection as well. He prayed

that may Allah, The Almighty, elevate the ranks of the deceased in the paradise. Attaullah Tarar

said: “Services of Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi for the religion and the country would be

written in golden words.”

The federal information minister said that Maulana Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi had always been very

kind and he had left a huge legacy behind. He stated that the late Maulana had introduced the latest

system to modernize this Jamia and for proper care of students.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that services of the deceased for the religion were acknowledged

not only in the country but also at international level.

On this occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that late Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi

was a very loving person. He said that the deceased was a very good speaker and used to offer ‘dua’ in

very effective manner. He said that late Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem had done a lot of work for the Jamia Ashrafia and the institute would continue to follow his footsteps. He said the Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi made the Jamia a full-fledged institute where a variety of subjects were taught.

Responding to a question, Mohsin Naqvi said: “It is well defined in the Holy Quran how to treat

terrorists.”

Responding to another query, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the country’s macro economic

indicators were showing positive trends. He said that world financial institutions were appreciating Pakistan’s improving economy. Attaullah Tarar said the country’s economy was emerging and stock market was improving day by day. During the month of December 2025, 3.6 billion dollars had been received as remittances which he termed as 17 percent more than the last year and 11 percent more than the previous month. He stated that with the grace of Allah, The Almighty, the country’s economy was in safe hands, adding that it was a team work to strengthen the economy and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was leading it. He also lauded the efforts of Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in this regard.